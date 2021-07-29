News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local Children Receive Free T-Shirts For Wearing Their Life Jackets

By

Three Lake Area children were rewarded with T-shirts from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division for getting caught with life jackets on in July.

The children, ages 6 and 7, were approached by a Trooper on the water while they were in kayaks in a Cove near the 20-mile-marker of the main channel.

Adrian Blood tells KRMS News he understands why life jackets are so important for children and adults “They’re important because when you wear them they help you float.”

Adrian picked up the T-shirt while on the water with friends Colton Ioan and Griffin Amsberg.

The parents of the children were found just prior to the T-shirt hand-out without life jackets on.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division gives out T-shirts to all children 7 and under if they’re found on a boat with life jackets on.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com