Local Children Receive Free T-Shirts For Wearing Their Life Jackets

Three Lake Area children were rewarded with T-shirts from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division for getting caught with life jackets on in July.

The children, ages 6 and 7, were approached by a Trooper on the water while they were in kayaks in a Cove near the 20-mile-marker of the main channel.

Adrian Blood tells KRMS News he understands why life jackets are so important for children and adults “They’re important because when you wear them they help you float.”

Adrian picked up the T-shirt while on the water with friends Colton Ioan and Griffin Amsberg.

The parents of the children were found just prior to the T-shirt hand-out without life jackets on.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division gives out T-shirts to all children 7 and under if they’re found on a boat with life jackets on.