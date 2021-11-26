Local EMA Offices Want To Help Citizens Fight Scams

We don’t have to tell you that scammers are now a year-around problem in the Lake Area and beyond.

But what many people probably don’t know is that local emergency management agencies do have a role in trying to protect you from becoming a victim of a scam…

“Our job at the EMA is to help protect the public in any sector, and these days cyber security has become one of the biggest areas where the public is being targeted” says Camden County Emergency Management Director, Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News that the EMA has extensive measures in place when it comes to identity theft scams “We have CISA, which is the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency part of the Federal Government, and we’re locked in really tight with them and we partner with them on anything to do with helping the public protect their identities.”

You can find tips to help minimize your chances of becoming a victim of Identity theft on the EMA and State Attorney General’s websites.