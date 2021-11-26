News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local EMA Offices Want To Help Citizens Fight Scams

By

We don’t have to tell you that scammers are now a year-around problem in the Lake Area and beyond.

But what many people probably don’t know is that local emergency management agencies do have a role in trying to protect you from becoming a victim of a scam…

“Our job at the EMA is to help protect the public in any sector, and these days cyber security has become one of the biggest areas where the public is being targeted” says Camden County Emergency Management Director, Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News that the EMA has extensive measures in place when it comes to identity theft scams “We have CISA, which is the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency part of the Federal Government, and we’re locked in really tight with them and we partner with them on anything to do with helping the public protect their identities.”

You can find tips to help minimize your chances of becoming a victim of Identity theft on the EMA and State Attorney General’s websites.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com