Local Fire Chief Dies After Battle With COVID 19

A Lake Area Fire Chief has died after a battle with COVID 19.

Chief Rickey Hobbs of the Tri-County Fire Protection District passed away on Tuesday morning with his family by his side.

He had been battling the virus since early September.

The Mayor and the Board of Alderman in the city of Richland have made a proclamation in his name, requesting all flags be displayed at half-staff until the day he is laid to rest.

Chief Hobbs has been serving the Laclede, Camden, and Pulaski County communities for more than 30 years.