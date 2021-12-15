News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local Fire Departments Urge Residents Not To Do Any Burning Today

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 15, 2021 , , , , , ,

It almost sounds like a broken record…despite what seems to be a pretty good time to do some open burning, fire districts in the lake area are putting out a familiar warning that you probably should pay attention to…

“The conditions are extremely dry right now. We’re having extremely windy conditions at times…so please, just refrain from burning. These things can get out of control so fast” says Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen.

Forecast are calling for gusts from 20-35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50….making it an especially dangerous time to do any kind of open burning…“I know everyone wants to get out and burn these leaves, but unless the wind dies down…please don’t.”

