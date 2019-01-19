News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local Health Officials Encourage Flu Vaccinations

It’s flu season and, although the number of cases in our area is down from last year, health officials say you should still get immunized. Mike Herbert is the Administrator at the Miller County Health Center and he says you have plenty of options as to which form of vaccine to get.

Those with compromised immune systems can also ask for the nasal mist vaccine. There’s also a vaccine called “flu block” that’s available for those over 18 years old. And Herbert says the good news is that they’re all readily available.

If you have questions about the vaccine or which form to use, consult your physician.

