Local Highway Patrol Trooper Promoted To Sergeant

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is announcing a promotion in Troop F, which includes Lake of the Ozarks.

Corporal Shawn Brazas is now a sergeant and also the supervisor for Zone 10.

Brazas joined the ‘Patrol in 2008 as a member of the 87th recruiting class.

He grew up in Rochester, New York and he graduated from Harding University in Arkansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice.

*****More info………

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, announces the following promotion effective June 1, 2021.

Corporal Shawn Brazas was promoted to sergeant and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 10, which serves Boone County.

Brazas joined the Patrol in January 2008, as a member of the 87th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 8, Callaway County. On February 1, 2019, Brazas was promoted to corporal and transferred to Zone 10, Boone County.

Sergeant Brazas grew up on Rochester, NY. In 2003, he graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Institute of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Brazas attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. In 2007, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

Sergeant Brazas is married to Jacquelyn (Fredendall) and they have two sons, Luke and Beau.

A photo is available with this news release and on the Patrol’s website.