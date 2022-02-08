News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News

Local Investors Say They’re Keeping An Eye On The Markets For A Rebound

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 8, 2022 , , ,
black flat screen computer monitor

Investors are keeping a close eye on the markets hoping for a rebound after, what was described as, a rough week.

That’s according to Dylan Carver, from Edward Jones in Osage Beach, who says social media was at least partly to blame on the recent slide…“Led by the tech sector, after Facebook….the big new story is missed earnings and user growth expectations. Nasdaq was down more than 3% while the dow out performed down less than 1 and a half.”

Carver also says tech stocks remain under pressure while treasury yields ended higher but remain range bound, natural gas continues its volatility and Bitcoin continues to slide.

European and Asian stocks were also lower on the international front following the drop in the U.S. markets.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News

Gas Prices Hit 7 Year High Causing Residents To Ask Where Are The Reserves

Feb 8, 2022 CBS Radio News
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO Supreme Court Hears Arguments In State Gun Law

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Women Accused Of In Separate Child Deaths Soon To Face Trials

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News

Gas Prices Hit 7 Year High Causing Residents To Ask Where Are The Reserves

Feb 8, 2022 CBS Radio News
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO Supreme Court Hears Arguments In State Gun Law

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Women Accused Of In Separate Child Deaths Soon To Face Trials

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Local Investors Say They’re Keeping An Eye On The Markets For A Rebound

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com