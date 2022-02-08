Investors are keeping a close eye on the markets hoping for a rebound after, what was described as, a rough week.

That’s according to Dylan Carver, from Edward Jones in Osage Beach, who says social media was at least partly to blame on the recent slide…“Led by the tech sector, after Facebook….the big new story is missed earnings and user growth expectations. Nasdaq was down more than 3% while the dow out performed down less than 1 and a half.”

Carver also says tech stocks remain under pressure while treasury yields ended higher but remain range bound, natural gas continues its volatility and Bitcoin continues to slide.

European and Asian stocks were also lower on the international front following the drop in the U.S. markets.