Local Officials Address Auditor’s Report on Non-Compliant Sex Offenders

A report issued by State Auditor Nicole Galloway that found that more than 1200 sex offenders are unaccounted for in Missouri made national headlines. Lake area counties fared better than many across the state, with only a handful of non-compliant offenders reported. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire and Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms both told KRMS News that they had officers specifically tasked with updating their lists earlier this year. In addition, Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller says they’re already working to improve their standing.

10-5-18 Heather sex offenders - 5th October 2018

Miller appeared on “The Ozarks Today” to discuss the issue. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire will be on Monday afternoon to discuss it from a law enforcement perspective.