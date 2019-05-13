Local Officials Expect Storm Damages to Emergency Declaration Thresholds

Lake area officials are still assessing the damages from strong storms that caused flooding and washouts. Their efforts have been hampered a bit by seemingly unstopping rain over the last couple weeks. Ann Mott is the Assistant Director of Emergency Management in Camden County. She says there will likely be some requests for emergency declarations around the region.

NEWS-5-11-19 Ann Mott Damages - 13th May 2019

Emergency declarations allow for access to additional resources and funding sources to help recover the costs of cleanup, and can apply to both government entities and private citizens or businesses.