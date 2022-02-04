News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Entertainment Local News State News

Local Racers Accepted Into APBA Hall Of Champions

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 4, 2022 , , , , ,

Major props for a lake area powerboat racing team.

According to Speedonthewater.com, racers Myrick Coil and Rusty Williams of Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach are heading to the APBA Hall of Champions.

The duo run a 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran and they claimed the 2021 American Power Boat Association Super Stock-Class world championship last November in Key West Florida.

Speed on the Water says Coil and Williams accepted the 2021 Super Stock High Points Championship honor on behalf of the entire Performance Boat Center team.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News

Bridal Cave to Host Free Vow Renewal Event

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Health Local News State News

Salad Recall Affects Missouri And Other States

Feb 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News Top Stories

Coldest Temperatures Of The Year Expected Tonight

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News

Bridal Cave to Host Free Vow Renewal Event

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Entertainment Local News State News

Local Racers Accepted Into APBA Hall Of Champions

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News

Salad Recall Affects Missouri And Other States

Feb 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News Top Stories

Coldest Temperatures Of The Year Expected Tonight

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com