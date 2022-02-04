Major props for a lake area powerboat racing team.

According to Speedonthewater.com, racers Myrick Coil and Rusty Williams of Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach are heading to the APBA Hall of Champions.

The duo run a 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran and they claimed the 2021 American Power Boat Association Super Stock-Class world championship last November in Key West Florida.

Speed on the Water says Coil and Williams accepted the 2021 Super Stock High Points Championship honor on behalf of the entire Performance Boat Center team.