Local Realtor Given High Honor For Dedication And Enthusiastic Spirit

A lofty honor for a Lake Area realtor…Ryan Gattermeir, from the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, has been recognized as a recipient of the Richard A. Mendenhall Award.

The award, announced during the Missouri Realtors hybrid Fall Business Conference in Columbia, recognizes contributions, commitment to service and enthusiastic spirit” as established by the award’s namesake, Richard Mendenhall, a past president of Missouri Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Missouri Realtors was founded in 1936 and continues to serve as the state largest trade association with over 23-thousand members.