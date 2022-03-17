Questions are being raised about a judgement handed down to a Lake Area man who was facing felony DWI charges.

According to a Highway Patrol report dating back to November 2020, Montreal residents Debbie and Jerry Allee were traveling on Route A near Freedom Road when they struck by 52-year-old Nicky Winn in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Both residents were transported to Lake Regional with serious injuries while Winn was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.

Earlier this month, Winn was in court to face the charges of DWI, as proven by a blood test conducted by the Highway Patrol, however those DWI charges were suspended on an imposition of sentencing.

Instead, according to the report, a deal was cut that allowed Winn to receive only 10 days in jail for a failure to stay on the right side of the road, and 2 $10 fines as well as a $300 donation to the CLERF Fund.

Additionally, if Winn finishes his probation, it would mean the charge would go away.

In a note to KRMS News, the Allee family says their expenses in the hospital exceeded more than $800,000 and they feel justice was not served.

KRMS will continue to follow this case and will report any updates as they come in.