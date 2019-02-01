Local Scouts to Compete in Annual Pinewood Derby



The Lake Ozark Disciples of Christ community room and gymnasium in Lake Ozark, once again this year, will be the site of this year’s Pinewood Derby for Cub Scout Pack-21 and Girl Scout Troop-71490 out of Eldon. Several dozen youngsters will prepare their derby cars according to specified guidelines before hitting the track for local competition amongst each other on Saturday, March 9th. It will be ladies first this year with the girl scout racing beginning that day around 9:30 and the cub scouts to follow around 12-noon. At stake will be a spot in the district competition for the cub scouts and bragging rights for the next year for the girl scouts. The action is open to the public.