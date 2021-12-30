A local teen has been crowned Miss Lake of the Ozarks by the Miss Missouri Volunteer America Pageant.

Kirkwood, MO — Bailey Martin recently earned the title of Miss Lake of the Ozarks Teen and will be competing in the Inaugural Miss Missouri Teen Volunteer America Pageant at the Ross Family Theatre Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood, Missouri January 6-8, 2022. The Miss Missouri Teen Volunteer Pageant is proud to announce it will be giving away over $25,000 in scholarships in its first year.

Bailey will be competing in the areas of interview, talent, evening gown, fitness & wellness and on-stage question. If she wins, she will go on to compete at the national Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant where even more scholarships will be awarded.

The Miss Teen Volunteer America Organization is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country. It focuses on the five points of its crown, S.E.R.V.E. which means service, education, responsibility, volunteerism, and empowerment.

“I am so excited to be involved and help empower these women who are doing so much for communities all around Missouri. They are amazing role models and I am so excited Miss Missouri Volunteer has raised so much scholarship money to reward these women to further their education,” said Brooke Sydenstricker McCarty board member from Columbia, MO.

In 2019, Miss Tennessee Volunteer left the Miss America program and founded their own statewide program. Allison DeMarcus, together with a group of dedicated volunteers, expanded that into Miss Volunteer America making it a nationwide service-oriented, scholarship program in early 2021. Through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities, the program seeks to empower young women across the country. With philanthropy and scholarship at the forefront, each young woman must have a cause or charity of her choosing that she will champion should she be selected as a titleholder. Miss Volunteer America motivates contestants to create their own unique definition of beauty, the firm belief that nothing is more beautiful than that of a good heart. That belief system is the inspiration and bedrock for the Volunteer program.

