It’ll be ‘all-aboard’ next month as the Lake of the Ozarks Train Club’s Train Show marks a return to the area.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says several vendors will be on hand coming from near and far…“We really appreciate the vendors coming in. There will be a few people that are local coming in, but we also have people from Kansas and California, MO and other different parts of the state.”

The show takes place from 9-3 on Saturday, March 26th, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

The show will feature working layouts with no admission being charged to get in.

A second show will be scheduled for later this year during the fall.