Local Tree Farms Say Get Your Christmas Trees Now

Lake Area Tree Growers say you should put those Thanksgiving preparation plans on hold for the moment – and shop now for that Christmas tree.

“It’s been crazy” says Johnny Smith, who owns you log cabin farms in Scott City.

She says customers are already on the hunt for Christmas trees, but she’s not sure if there will be enough to last December “The demand is up because people are going back to nature. So those things put together make Christmas trees a hot commodity and there could be a shortage for the next couple of years.”

She says many Christmas tree farms closed during the 2008 recession, and since trees take years to grow, it’s trickled down to her own supply.