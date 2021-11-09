News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local Water Safety Officials Urge Caution While Fishing In Colder Water

By

It might be a pretty good time to go out and do some fishing here at the lake but, before you do, a couple simple precautions could save your life…that’s according to Captain Bob May from the KRMS “No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show.”

May says, with the water temps dipping, now, into the mid 60’s, the most important step to take is to wear a lifejacket “If you fall out of your boat, this will give you a chance to survive. As the water gets colder, that hypothermia starts setting in and that’s not a good thing. That disables your muscles and your breathing, and normally you’d drown.”

Other suggested precautions include, if your boat is equipped with one, to make sure you have the cut-off switch in place and to let others know what your float plan is…when you are leaving, where you plan to go and when you expect to be back.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com