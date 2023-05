The next meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is being moved up a week.

The meeting which had been scheduled for June 20th will now take place on Monday, June 12th.

Among the published items on the agenda is discussion about the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Approval, the Morgan County Hazard Mitigation Plan, the Unfunded Needs Vote and the 2024 MoDOT Workplan.

The meeting will still take place in Osage Beach City Hall…it will begin at 10:00 that morning.