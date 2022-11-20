LOCLG Meeting Set For Tuesday DEC 6th

The economic development advisory committee of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is set to get together on Tuesday, December 6th, for what appears to be a short agenda.

Published agenda items include discussion led by Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke who will give an update on dealings by the Lake Ozark Regional Economic Development Council.

The advisory committee will also hear from guest speaker Patti Zullo…senior director for Smart City Solutions and Spectrum Enterprise.

There will also be a chance for open discussion during the meeting, again on December 6th, that begins at 2:00 at Willmore Lodge.