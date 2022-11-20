News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

LOCLG Meeting Set For Tuesday DEC 6th

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 19, 2022

The economic development advisory committee of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is set to get together on Tuesday, December 6th, for what appears to be a short agenda.

Published agenda items include discussion led by Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke who will give an update on dealings by the Lake Ozark Regional Economic Development Council.

The advisory committee will also hear from guest speaker Patti Zullo…senior director for Smart City Solutions and Spectrum Enterprise.

There will also be a chance for open discussion during the meeting, again on December 6th, that begins at 2:00 at Willmore Lodge.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ft. Myers Fundraiser Takes Place This Saturday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Mid-County Fire Department Updates Community On Area Fires

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Top Stories

Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ft. Myers Fundraiser Takes Place This Saturday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Mid-County Fire Department Updates Community On Area Fires

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

LOCLG Meeting Set For Tuesday DEC 6th

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Top Stories

Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony