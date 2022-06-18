An update of the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be the main topic of discussion during the third of a series of meetings to be conducted by the council of local governments.

The meeting is designed to talk about the risks and natural hazards that have had an impact on Miller County with each identified hazard to be measured for probability and severity.

Several jurisdictions from around Miller County are expected to participate in the meeting which is set to begin at 6:00 on Tuesday of next week.

The Hazard Mitigation Meeting will take place at the Eldon Community Center.