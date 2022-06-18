News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 16, 2022 , ,

An update of the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be the main topic of discussion during the third of a series of meetings to be conducted by the council of local governments.

The meeting is designed to talk about the risks and natural hazards that have had an impact on Miller County with each identified hazard to be measured for probability and severity.

Several jurisdictions from around Miller County are expected to participate in the meeting which is set to begin at 6:00 on Tuesday of next week.

The Hazard Mitigation Meeting will take place at the Eldon Community Center.

Miller County 3rd Meeting Agenda 06212022

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Transportation, Water and Sewer Highlighting Osage Beach Meeting

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Transportation, Water and Sewer Highlighting Osage Beach Meeting

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com