LOCLG To Meet December 7th To Discuss Comprehensive Economic Strategy

The Economic Development Advisory Committee of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will next get together on Tuesday, December 7th.

The main focus of the meeting, according to the published agenda, will be an update of the council’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

In the spotlight will be the Lake region’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats along with identifying areas with the most growth potential as well as concerns.

The local government’s committee meeting will begin at 2:00, again on December 7th, at the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

EDAC Agenda 12072021

