News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News

LOCLG To Meet June 7th For Economic Development Strategy

KRMS Newsroom

May 26, 2022 , , ,

An update to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for 2022 will take center-stage during the next meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments.

The council is set to get together on June 7th. Other items identified for discussion, according to the published agenda, include grant and ARPA funding opportunities and topics for future meetings.

The meeting, on the 7th, begins at 2-pm at the Camdenton Chamber office.

The meeting will also be  available via zoom or conference call.

EDAC Agenda 06072022

KRMS Newsroom

