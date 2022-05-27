An update to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for 2022 will take center-stage during the next meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments.

The council is set to get together on June 7th. Other items identified for discussion, according to the published agenda, include grant and ARPA funding opportunities and topics for future meetings.

The meeting, on the 7th, begins at 2-pm at the Camdenton Chamber office.

The meeting will also be available via zoom or conference call.