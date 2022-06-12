Finances will take center-stage during next week’s meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Government’s board of directors.

That’s according to the council’s published agenda which has two items appearing under new business: approval for the budget and a CDC contract.

Executive Director Brian Yansen and chairman Tom Wright are also expected to deliver their reports.

The council of local government’s board meeting begins at 10:00, on Tuesday the 21st, in Osage Beach City Hall.