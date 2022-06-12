News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics

LOCLG To Meet On June 21st

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 12, 2022 , ,

Finances will take center-stage during next week’s meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Government’s board of directors.

That’s according to the council’s published agenda which has two items appearing under new business: approval for the budget and a CDC contract.

Executive Director Brian Yansen and chairman Tom Wright are also expected to deliver their reports.

The council of local government’s board meeting begins at 10:00, on Tuesday the 21st, in Osage Beach City Hall.

LOCLG Agenda 06212022

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short (Again)

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short (Again)

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Alcohol-Related Arrests Dominate Highway Patrol Activity Over Weekend in Lake Area

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com