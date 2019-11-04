Lodging Tax Vote Tuesday

Tuesday is election day around the lake region. Voters in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties will be deciding on a proposed lodging tax increase to help fund a tournament soccer complex in Osage Beach. Only voters who live within the boundaries of the individual business districts are eligible to vote. In Camden County, that includes all precincts EXCEPT:

– Decaturville

– Hillhouse

– Macks Creek

– Montreal

– Stoutland

In Morgan County, precincts voting are

– Barnett II

– Gravois Mills

– Indian Creek

– Laurie

– Versailles North and South

– Webb

Miller County does not list voting precincts on their website. If you have questions about whether you can vote or where in any of the three counties, contact your county clerk.