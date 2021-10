One Lake Area fire district is recognized for having one of the top-10 fireboats in the world…

NEWS-10-16-2021 LOFPD BOAT - 15th October 2021

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says the district’s newest boat, which came in with a $525-thousand price tag, was named as #7 on the You-Tube site. The new and updated boat, with all the fire-rescue bells and whistles, has been with the district now going on three years.