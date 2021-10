September proved to be another busy month for the Lake Ozark Fire District. Chief Mark Amsinger says his personnel responded to 139 calls…or almost five calls a day. Highlighting the responses were 85 medical calls. There were also 14 calls for motor vehicle accidents, three calls each for building and natural cover fires, and 34 other types of 9-1-1 calls. Calls for the Lake Ozark district continue to outpace calls from over, at least, the past couple of years.