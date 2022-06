The lake area is now 0/2 when it comes to trying to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest boat parade. This past weekend’s attempt drew only 320-some boats for the effort falling well short of the 1,181 needed to topple Malaysia from holding the record. Just about a year ago, more than 600 boats hit the water for the first effort here in the lake area with only a handful more than 500 officially counting in the failed effort. Will there be a third attempt…? Stay tuned.

Post navigation