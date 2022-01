The longtime Superintendent of the Lebanon R-3 School district and a friend to many in Laclede County has passed away.

Officials say 88-year-old Vic Slaughter died Saturday morning at his home in Olathe, Kansas.

Slaughter was superintendent from 1974 until 1989, before moving on to become the Director of Finance of the Missouri Department of Education.

He also severed in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.