LOPD Cruisers Collide While Attempting to Initiate Traffic Stop

The Lake Ozark Police Department may be in the market for a couple new patrol cruisers after two officers were involved in a collision with each other. Preliminary information being released indicates that it happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning along Highway-242 near Route-MM when the two westbound officers spotted a violator. One of the officers attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by the other. A request for information from the Lake Ozark Police Department was not answered as of Wednesday evening. There were no injuries and it’s unknown if the violator, allegedly for speeding, got away as a result of the two officers crashing into each other.