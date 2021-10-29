News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

LOPD Remains Busy With Planned Events And Unplanned Incidents

With the official season, Memorial Day to Labor Day, now in the past for this year, law enforcement in the Lake Area is taking time to look back and assess how their individual departments did over that time. The Lake Ozark Police Department, arguably, maybe one of the busier departments operating on a fraction of a budget compared to other Lake Area departments…

Chief Gary Launderville also says in addition to the growing number of events taking place in the city, his officers also have to deal with other incidents, such as the fatal shooting on the strip back in July, which he says was really no surprise…

The shooting, involving motorcycle clubs, resulted in one person dying and four others being injured. One person has formally been charged in Miller County with the shooting.

Filed Under: Local News

