News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

LOPD Requesting Tasers to be Standard Issue Equipment (Again)

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 27, 2022

By the time this week comes to an end, tasers could again be standard issue equipment for the Lake Ozark Police Department. The board of aldermen, on Tuesday, will consider at least the first reading of an ordinance to put tasers back into the hands of officers following a 10-12 year period without such equipment. Under the ordinance, officers must, first, undergo department approved training on the use of tasers. Several other provisions of the ordinance include the proper placement of a taser being the side opposite the officer’s firearm and prohibiting officers from holding both a laser and a firearm at the same time. Incident reports after any discharge of a taser would also be required if approved by the board of aldermen. The meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

LOPD Requesting Tasers to be Standard Issue Equipment (Again)

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com