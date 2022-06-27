By the time this week comes to an end, tasers could again be standard issue equipment for the Lake Ozark Police Department. The board of aldermen, on Tuesday, will consider at least the first reading of an ordinance to put tasers back into the hands of officers following a 10-12 year period without such equipment. Under the ordinance, officers must, first, undergo department approved training on the use of tasers. Several other provisions of the ordinance include the proper placement of a taser being the side opposite the officer’s firearm and prohibiting officers from holding both a laser and a firearm at the same time. Incident reports after any discharge of a taser would also be required if approved by the board of aldermen. The meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

