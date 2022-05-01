A St. Louis-area firm has been hired on to take a look at the future of housing in the lake area. RDG Schutte Wilscam Birge, Incorporated, signed an agreement with the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council to update a regional housing study.

The study is to include current market assessment and analysis of the lake region’s housing conditions and its unique personalities and challenges.

LOREDC Marketing Chair, Heather Brown, says the study is being made possible in large part to contributions pitched in by the Camden County Commission and Central Bank.

LOREDC is a not-for-profit economic council representing Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

***More info:

The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council (LOREDC) Board of Directors signed an agreement with RDG Schutte Wilscam Birge, INC to update the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Housing Study. Originally completed in 2016, the update provides a current market assessment and analysis of our region’s housing conditions, displaying our region’s unique personalities and challenges. Launched with generous contributions from the Camden County Commissioners and Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, this initiative would not be possible without the financial assistance and support from businesses and industries. The original study was extremely useful for developers, builders, financial institutions, and community leaders in understanding our region’s market trends; and this update will provide valuable updated data to the region.

Housing development is an essential aspect of effective economic development. Without available, affordable, and quality housing, regions and individual communities will be challenged to plan for and fulfill the demand for a variety of housing types. It is imperative for decisions made to be based on empirical data to enable good investment decisions to increase the supply of housing necessary to not only expand the region’s economic capacity, but to also maintain the current level of commerce supplied by the labor market.

“The Lake area continues to experience tremendous growth and development, and this is a favorable time to analyze the housing market for LOREDC to provide useful data and analytics for marketing and expansion in all sectors of our region.” Jeana Woods, LOREDC President.

LOREDC represents a three-county region at the Lake of the Ozarks, Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties, and the communities within. Our focus is to coordinate, promote, and initiate regional economic developments efforts to bring economic growth and cohesiveness to our communities. To get a full understanding of the housing needs for people working in all sectors, LOREDC partnered with adjoining Lebanon Economic Development Corp. to include Laclede County data.

The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council (LOREDC) is a non-profit organization driven by the outstanding representation and dedicated work of community leaders from the various cities, chambers, industries, and counties it represents; and is dedicated to a regional approach to economic growth of the Lake region, providing organization and programs for development, motivation, coordination, and evaluation of community projects, programs, and resources. More information can be found at www.LOREDC.com.