Lost Hikers Found After Search In State Park

Two young women lost while hiking in Lake of the Ozarks State Park are found after an app, under consideration by the Osage Beach Fire District, plays a key role in locating the two on Halloween evening. Fire Chief Paul Berardi tells KRMS News that the women were able to contact a friend who instructed them to download the free app called “what3words.” The app designates three random words to a pre-set grid for the area in question. Using that app, the women were located within 10-feet of where the grid indicated they were signaling from which ended up being about six miles from their last known location before they got lost. The women were unable to walk out on their own due to an, apparent, ankle injury for one of them and brought out on a UTV. Assisting in the search were the Miller County Ambulance and a state park ranger.

