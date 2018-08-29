News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lottery Winners Announced for Drought Relief Hay Access

By Leave a Comment

The Department of Natural Resources has released the list of winners in a lottery for rights to harvest hay in several state park locations across the state.  It’s part of a drought relief program announced last week by Governor Mike Parson.  17 winners were chosen over the weekend and now have until November 27th to cut and remove the hay that they need.  Ha Ha Tonka State Park is among the 17 locations participating.  The relief program also designated several areas on state property where from which farmers can pump up to 5,000 gallons of water per day at no cost.  Both the hay and water must be used on the farm by those who collect it.  They cannot be used for resale.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!