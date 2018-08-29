Lottery Winners Announced for Drought Relief Hay Access

The Department of Natural Resources has released the list of winners in a lottery for rights to harvest hay in several state park locations across the state. It’s part of a drought relief program announced last week by Governor Mike Parson. 17 winners were chosen over the weekend and now have until November 27th to cut and remove the hay that they need. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is among the 17 locations participating. The relief program also designated several areas on state property where from which farmers can pump up to 5,000 gallons of water per day at no cost. Both the hay and water must be used on the farm by those who collect it. They cannot be used for resale.