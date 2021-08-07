LOWA Requests Help From Volunteer Captains For Fireworks Show

The Best Dam Birthday Fireworks show’s happening Tuesday as Missouri celebrates its 200th birthday.

And the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance needs volunteer captains to help keep everyone safe.

“We do have two openings that are very very very important ones, at the 34 mile marker of the main channel. And, I need a Captain at the 10 mile marker of the Niaguna Arm” says Donna Swall, Executive Director of LOWA.

She tells KRMS News the best way to sign up is to log on to http://lowatershed.org.

Fireworks will be happening at numerous locations around Lake of the Ozarks with a soundtrack synced up to KRMS sister station 93.5 Rocks.