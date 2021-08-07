News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

LOWA Requests Help From Volunteer Captains For Fireworks Show

By

The Best Dam Birthday Fireworks show’s happening Tuesday as Missouri celebrates its 200th birthday.

And the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance needs volunteer captains to help keep everyone safe.

“We do have two openings that are very very very important ones, at the 34 mile marker of the main channel. And, I need a Captain at the 10 mile marker of the Niaguna Arm” says Donna Swall, Executive Director of LOWA.

She tells KRMS News the best way to sign up is to log on to http://lowatershed.org.

Fireworks will be happening at numerous locations around Lake of the Ozarks with a soundtrack synced up to KRMS sister station 93.5 Rocks.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com