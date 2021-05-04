News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

LOWA To Offer Free Kayaking Lessons While Teaching About Rip-Rap

By

The summer months are almost here and the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance is reaching out with a plan to help bring awareness on rip-rap for your shoreline.

Officials with LOWA say they are planning to hold several free kayaking lessons throughout the Summer, taking place on the second Saturday of each month from May until September.

The goal of these free sessions is to teach about the skills of kayaking, while showcasing the importance of rip-rap on the shore.

The process of using rip-rap helps to keep sediment out of the lake, which is what causes the bacteria to grow.

LOWA says they’ll be doing these trips, weather permitting, from 8:30am to 12PM and both a Kayak and a life vest will be provided.

You can find out more on their website: https://www.lowatershed.org/events/kayak-roundup/

