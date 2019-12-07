News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lt. Arlyne Page Assumes K9 Handler Duties in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

There’s a familiar face assuming the role of the Lake Area’s newest K9 cop. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, will now be teamed up with K9 Ottis to help the department in narcotics searches after the previous K9 handler left the department.

      NEWS-12-9-19 New K9 Cop - 7th December 2019

Lieutenant Page and 2-year-old K9 Ottis, recently, were among three other teams to complete the four-week basic handlers course which was conducted through the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s Basic K9 Training Program. The training is certified by the Missouri Police Canine Association and the North American Police Work Dog Association. Other department’s welcoming new K9 teams include the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson City and Higginsville city police departments.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions