Lt. Arlyne Page Assumes K9 Handler Duties in Camden County

There’s a familiar face assuming the role of the Lake Area’s newest K9 cop. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, will now be teamed up with K9 Ottis to help the department in narcotics searches after the previous K9 handler left the department.

NEWS-12-9-19 New K9 Cop - 7th December 2019

Lieutenant Page and 2-year-old K9 Ottis, recently, were among three other teams to complete the four-week basic handlers course which was conducted through the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s Basic K9 Training Program. The training is certified by the Missouri Police Canine Association and the North American Police Work Dog Association. Other department’s welcoming new K9 teams include the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson City and Higginsville city police departments.