Lt. Buttram Reflects on 33-Year Career With Highway Patrol

A longtime career being on the road for the Highway Patrol comes to an end. Lieutenant Rick Buttram, who has firmly been entrenched in the lake area for the past 25 years, says hanging up the badge was an emotional decision…

Buttram also says, looking back, it was a career that often put his faith and marriage to the test…

All totaled, Lieutenant Buttram put 33 years in with the Highway Patrol. He’s not quite done yet. Despite turning in his badge and uniform, he will continue to serve in the way of doing inspections.

