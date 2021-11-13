Luetkemeyer, House Republicans Address FERC About Spire STL Pipeline

Lake Area Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and Missouri House Republicans are joining together in an effort to keep the Spire STL Pipeline flowing. A letter sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, is requesting a temporary emergency certificate be issued to allow the continued operations of the pipeline project. The joint effort between Luetkemeyer and the House identifies the project as a critical source of domestic energy for more than 650-thousand residential, commercial and industrial customers in the St. Louis region alone.