Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, health professionals turn their attention to another, even more common form of cancer. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer results in the most cancer-related deaths among both men and women in the United States. Lake Regional now has a new form of screening available that could help detect the disease earlier, increasing your likelihood of survival. It’s called low-dose computed tomography, or LDCT, and it uses cross-section imaging to detect lung cancer in its earliest stages. You’re encouraged to get screened if you’ve smoked 30 pack years or more (computed by multiplying the number of packs smoked per day by the number of years you smoked.) You should also get screened if you smoke now or have quit within the last 15 years, or if you’re between the ages of 55 and 77.

