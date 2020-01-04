Mace Road Project Now Slated for Completion in 2021

A long-running road repair project in Osage Beach may take a bit longer to finally complete. The Board of Aldermen has approved a contract for engineering services on Phase 2 of the Mace Road project.

The revised plan calls for the work to be completed in two steps over the next two years. Work will begin in the spring and conclude in the fall. The first stretch up to Holiday Shores should be finished this year, while the final stretch from Holiday Shores to the parkway will be completed in 2021.