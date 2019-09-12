Macks Creek House Damaged by Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of a house fire in Macks Creek. Personnel from the Southwest Camden County Fire District, the Northwest Fire District and the Mid-County Fire District responded just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon to the home on Baptist Street. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were showing from the single-story structure. The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes and two pets inside at the time were pulled from the home and treated before being taken to a local vet. The occupants were not home and there were no other injuries reported. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.