A Macks Creek man is being held without bond on several child-related sex crimes.

Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says deputies responded to a residence in Macks Creek on Monday night to investigate a complaint.

At that time, the alleged victim claimed the sexual abuse had been happening for the past six years.

Arrested at the scene was 42-year-old Joshua Ginsberg. Ginsberg is formally charged with one count each of Child Molestation and Sexual Misconduct with a child under the age of 15, and two counts of first-degree Statutory Sodomy with a child under the age of 14.

Ginsberg was booked into the Camden County Jail.

***Full release:

Camdenton, MO, 07-12-22 – Monday evening, 07-11-22, Camden County deputies responded to a residence in Macks Creek to investigate a child sexual abuse complaint.

Deputies met with a woman who claimed a minor child family member revealed to her that a male family member had been sexually abusing the victim for the last six years. During the investigation deputies arrested Joshua W Ginsberg, 42, of Macks Creek for multiple sex crimes. According to the victim, Ginsberg began the sexual abuse when the victim was ten years old.

Ginsberg was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of the Class B Felony of Child Molestation 1st Degree, one count of the Class D Felony of Sexual Misconduct with a child less than 15, and two counts of the Unclassified Felony of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree with a child less than 14. He is being held without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.