Macks Creek Man Arrested on Several Felony Sex-Related Charges

A 44-year-old from Macks Creek faces several felony sex-related charges involving, at least, one victim under the age of 14. Camden County Captain Chris Twitchel says that results of what had been an ongoing investigation led to the arrest, on Tuesday, of Andrew Helm who was formally charged with four counts of Statutory Sodomy along with three counts of Child Molestation. The charges date back to incidents which, allegedly, happened as far back as 2008. Helm was booked into the Camden County Jail where he is being held on a $100-thousand bond.