Macks Creek Man Charged with Burglary

A 32-year-old Macks Creek man wanted in connection to several business burglaries in the Macks Creek area lands in the Camden County Jail. The sheriff’s department’s Captain Chris Twitchel says the sequence of events leading up to the arrest started, Friday, when deputies were able to locate Eddie Hoskins…

NEWS-12-3-19 Hoskins Arrest - 3rd December 2019

Hoskins was transported to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold. Formal charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing have been filed