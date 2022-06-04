A 59-year-old Macks Creek man is being held without bond after, allegedly, shooting up his neighbor’s house.

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says deputies were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the location on Blackberry Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered damage consistent to being caused by bullets to the outside and the inside of the residence.

The shooter was identified as Martin Perez who admitted shooting at a light before refusing to cooperate anymore.

A search warrant for the Perez residence was then obtained and several firearms, spent shell casings and other evidence consistent with the allegations were discovered inside.

Perez was taken to the Camden County Jail and has, since, been formally charged with unlawful use a weapon and armed criminal action.