Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 15, 2022 , , ,
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton.

It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54.

Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54.

Moores had been previously trespassing at the place….but he ran outside when he was told the cops were on their way.

Then he got in a car at a nearby business and tried to get away. But stopped once he pulled in front of a police car.

He reportedly resisted arrest, yelled for the officer’s badge number and was taken to the Camden County Detention Center.

Officers say he spat on personnel and cursed at them.

Moores is charged with trespassing, assault, and resisting arrest.

