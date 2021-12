A Macks Creek man was seriously injured following a crash on Route W, west of Up and Down Drive.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Judd Carnahan was driving his 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Carnahan sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to the accident, Carnahan was also charged with driving while intoxicated as and possession of marijuana.