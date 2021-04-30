News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals Returns To Pre-COVID Date This Weekend

By

The Lake of the Ozarks Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals car show is now happening in Lake Ozark.

“It’s been held for 33 years here in Lake Ozark” says Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry, “you’ll have the chance to enter your car in, whatever class or category it falls into, and maybe go home with a trophy!”

Fry tells KRMS News the Strip will be closed Saturday, but you’ll still be able to get work if necessary “your boss should have employee parking pass for you, and there will be dedicated to employee parking lots throughout the strip for you to be at…so you can get to your job on Saturday.”

Fry says resident passes are available for those who live in the area of the Strip.

The event had to be postponed last year during the COVID Pandemic “there was a lot of uncertainty in the air due to the COVID 19 pandemic, so the folks behind the Magic Dragon made the conscious decision to postpone until the fall….we were able to have a safe and successful event and they have now returned it to the traditional weekend.”

The Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals continue through Sunday.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com