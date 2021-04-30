Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals Returns To Pre-COVID Date This Weekend

The Lake of the Ozarks Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals car show is now happening in Lake Ozark.

“It’s been held for 33 years here in Lake Ozark” says Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry, “you’ll have the chance to enter your car in, whatever class or category it falls into, and maybe go home with a trophy!”

Fry tells KRMS News the Strip will be closed Saturday, but you’ll still be able to get work if necessary “your boss should have employee parking pass for you, and there will be dedicated to employee parking lots throughout the strip for you to be at…so you can get to your job on Saturday.”

Fry says resident passes are available for those who live in the area of the Strip.

The event had to be postponed last year during the COVID Pandemic “there was a lot of uncertainty in the air due to the COVID 19 pandemic, so the folks behind the Magic Dragon made the conscious decision to postpone until the fall….we were able to have a safe and successful event and they have now returned it to the traditional weekend.”

The Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals continue through Sunday.