Magic Dragon Trail Taking First Steps Towards The Future

A long-awaited first step towards building a major hiking and biking trail system around The Lake will be taken Sunday.

The Magic Dragon Trails System will eventually become a world class trail system according to Stacy Pyrtle of the Community Foundation of the Lake which conceived of it about 2 years ago.

Since then a master plan has been produced for what Pyrtle says will eventually be an economic driver for the Lake Area.

As for how they’ll be growing the system…“We don’t really need to own the land…all we’re asking for is an easement and we’ve approached some of them who have perfect properties for this, that are very favorable to doing that. We haven’t put any of those easements into place yet though as we just finished our master plan in July. It also can be along a road right-of-way, or city property, but there will be no condemnation of land….no purchasing of any land…it’s just an easement.”

And the inaugural project is the Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park at the Tri-County YMCA in Osage Beach which will celebrate its grand opening Sunday from 2 to 5 PM…with demonstrations, food and a long list of other family friendly activities.